TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

TMC the metals Stock Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:TMC opened at $1.07 on Monday. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $313.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that TMC the metals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $10,651,000,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in TMC the metals by 93.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

