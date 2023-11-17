Todd M. Cleveland Sells 2,500 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

PATK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

