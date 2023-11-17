tomiNet Price Tops $2.13 on Major Exchanges (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. tomiNet has a total market cap of $182.84 million and approximately $38.86 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00005837 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,951,707 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.1970072 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $42,406,616.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

