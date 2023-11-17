TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TAC. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities assumed coverage on TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TAC

TransAlta Trading Down 1.9 %

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

Shares of TAC stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.0398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.49%.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 766.3% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TransAlta by 234.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.