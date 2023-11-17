Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TNL. TheStreet downgraded Travel + Leisure from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE:TNL opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $222,369.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $192,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

