Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.377 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tri-Continental has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. Tri-Continental has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $28.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TY. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tri-Continental by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 77,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

