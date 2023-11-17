Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.377 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Tri-Continental has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
Tri-Continental Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. Tri-Continental has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $28.55.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
