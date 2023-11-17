Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities downgraded Trican Well Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.36.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$4.25 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$2.86 and a 52-week high of C$5.33. The stock has a market cap of C$899.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

