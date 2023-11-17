Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $119.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 998.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average is $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

