Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FRT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $94.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.74%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

