Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Nwam LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,077,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,820,538.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

