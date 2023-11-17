Trillium Asset Management LLC Invests $294,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after purchasing an additional 470,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,444,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,519,633,000 after acquiring an additional 55,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $303.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,822 shares of company stock worth $9,759,729. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

