Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $525.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.90 and its 200 day moving average is $481.51. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $528.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

