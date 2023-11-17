Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $403.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

