Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $47.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,577,000 after buying an additional 7,461,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,290,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

