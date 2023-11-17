Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.23. 2,386,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,563,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

