Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

TFIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $70.37 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $104.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $150,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $763,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $150,029.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

