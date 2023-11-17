Truist Financial Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $85.00

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Elastic from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.06.

Get Our Latest Report on ESTC

Elastic Trading Down 3.1 %

Elastic stock opened at $73.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $293.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,986.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $2,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,651,090 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.