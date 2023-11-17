Truist Financial Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $85.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Elastic from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.06.

Elastic stock opened at $73.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $293.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,986.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $2,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,651,090 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

