Truist Financial Reiterates Hold Rating for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $227.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VEEV. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.83.

NYSE VEEV opened at $175.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.76 and a 200-day moving average of $194.47. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

