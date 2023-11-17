TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
TuSimple Stock Down 12.3 %
Shares of TSP opened at $0.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $208.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.88.
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.42. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 8,526.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that TuSimple will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
