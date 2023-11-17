U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146,325 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.20% of U.S. Bancorp worth $102,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $476,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 205,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

USB stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

