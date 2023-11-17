U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,500 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPHGet Free Report) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $131,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $85.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $124.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $82,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

