U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,500 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $131,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $85.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $124.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $82,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

