UBS Group Downgrades CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) to Neutral

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded CareMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

CareMax Stock Down 13.3 %

Institutional Trading of CareMax

CMAX stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. CareMax has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $105.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CareMax by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareMax by 95.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,474 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of CareMax by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,027 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CareMax by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 897,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

