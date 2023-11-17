UBS Group Downgrades CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) to Neutral

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAXGet Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded CareMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

CareMax Stock Down 13.3 %

CMAX stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. CareMax has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $105.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of CareMax

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CareMax by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareMax by 95.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,474 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of CareMax by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,027 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CareMax by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 897,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

