UBS Group Lowers Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $37.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PARR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

PARR stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 5,017.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,760,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

