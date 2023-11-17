UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Director Rich Wong Sells 100,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rich Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 22nd, Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00.

UiPath Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE PATH opened at $17.98 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 0.60.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in UiPath by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 2.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PATH

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

