UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Director Rich Wong Sells 100,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, September 22nd, Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00.

NYSE PATH opened at $17.98 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 0.60.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in UiPath by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 2.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

