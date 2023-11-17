Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,191,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $218,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $47.72 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

