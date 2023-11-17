United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,287,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of United Bankshares worth $216,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

United Bankshares stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

