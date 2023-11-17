United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) Insider Graham Bradley Sells 211,395 Shares

United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG – Get Free Report) insider Graham Bradley sold 211,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.98 ($3.17), for a total transaction of A$1,052,747.10 ($670,539.55).
United Malt Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.65.
United Malt Group Company Profile
