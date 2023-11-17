United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) Insider Graham Bradley Sells 211,395 Shares

United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG – Get Free Report) insider Graham Bradley sold 211,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.98 ($3.17), for a total transaction of A$1,052,747.10 ($670,539.55).

United Malt Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.65.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of bagged malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

