United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Reduced by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $146.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.60 and its 200-day moving average is $166.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

