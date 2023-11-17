United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus cut United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE X opened at $34.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $35.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.09.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,586 shares of company stock worth $770,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Steel by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,524,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,230,000 after acquiring an additional 792,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after buying an additional 311,836 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at about $154,280,000. KGH Ltd grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 7.5% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,488,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,795,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 8.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,855,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,435,000 after buying an additional 304,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.