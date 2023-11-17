Unity Software (NYSE:U) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on U. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.45.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 706,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,202,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 370,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,378,366.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 706,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,202,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 968,337 shares of company stock worth $28,155,257. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

