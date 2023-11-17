Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $29.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

U has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut Unity Software from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NYSE:U opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.45.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $313,231.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 376,833 shares in the company, valued at $12,978,128.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $313,231.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 376,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,978,128.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 968,337 shares of company stock worth $28,155,257 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

