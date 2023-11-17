Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Announces $0.29 None Dividend

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $483.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.79. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.48 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,035.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $322,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,285,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,736,582.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,035.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 52.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 75,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 266,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 95,232 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UVE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Universal Insurance

About Universal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.