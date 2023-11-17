Universal (NYSE:UVV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of UVV opened at $53.41 on Monday. Universal has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal by 261.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Universal by 128.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Universal by 57.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

