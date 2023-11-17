Universal Technical Institute, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 116.5% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 60,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $64,743.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

