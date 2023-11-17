Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CFO Sells $29,603.39 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $29,603.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Pat Obara also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of Uranium Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $228,417.75.
Uranium Energy Stock Up 4.4 %
UEC stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UEC
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Uranium Energy
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.