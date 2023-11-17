Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CFO Sells $29,603.39 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $29,603.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pat Obara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of Uranium Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $228,417.75.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

UEC stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 222.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 834,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 575,792 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at $78,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

