US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Airbnb worth $42,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Airbnb by 74.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,525.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $299,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,066,715.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 537,701 shares of company stock valued at $73,781,416. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $126.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.90. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

