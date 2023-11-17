US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KLA were worth $33,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $545.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $550.67. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

