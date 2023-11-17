US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.55% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $46,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 18,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.93. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

