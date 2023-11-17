US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $25,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

