US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eaton were worth $45,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $226.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.27 and a 200 day moving average of $203.90. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

