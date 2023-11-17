US Bancorp DE Has $27.50 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $27,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,638,800,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VBR stock opened at $161.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

