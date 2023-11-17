US Bancorp DE Has $38.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $38,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 523,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 158,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 77,245 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $162.02 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day moving average of $159.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

