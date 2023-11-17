US Bancorp DE Has $40.95 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $40,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $314,842,000,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.9 %

SHW opened at $269.30 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.73 and its 200 day moving average is $254.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.