US Bancorp DE Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of L3Harris Technologies worth $39,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $186.26 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $230.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.60.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

