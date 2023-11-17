US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 633,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $31,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 113,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 405,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 471,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after buying an additional 63,155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $48.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $51.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

