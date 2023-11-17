US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,906 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 337,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 282,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,184,000 after buying an additional 24,375 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

