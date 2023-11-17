US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $29,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $426.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $281.19 and a one year high of $434.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.