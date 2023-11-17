US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,757 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 18,617 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.15% of Best Buy worth $27,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,411,989 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $361,562,000 after acquiring an additional 119,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,452 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,226,000 after purchasing an additional 141,860 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,530,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,210 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 3.1 %

BBY stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.