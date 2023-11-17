US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,020 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $31,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $125.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

