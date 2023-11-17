US Bancorp DE Sells 3,026 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $28,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after buying an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $158.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.61 and a 200 day moving average of $147.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $160.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.